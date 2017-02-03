- Home
First baby boy gets quilt
Dawson Thomas Arlin-Hatcher Thorbergson receives a baby quilt from Linda Simm of the Clearwater Hospital Auxiliary
News
Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case
A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.
News
Record year for agriculture sales and profits
Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.
News
Survey seeks feedback, offers prizes
Thompson-Nicola Regional District is offering a survey to get feedback from residents about garbage and recycling services
Breaking News
SLIDESHOW: CSS Raiders host Kamloops Christian School
Clearwater Secondary School team has chance for revenge during playoff game against KCS on Feb. 6
News
NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax
Earlier, smaller increase with some proceeds spent on emission-reducing infrastructure, John Horgan promises
World News
Trump travel order prompts federal scramble over report of revoked Nexus cards
Trump order prompts Nexus card scramble
-
News
HandyDart users concerned about wait times and ride availability: seniors’ report
-
News
BC caribou protection effort extended
-
News
Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman
-
News
District of Barriere hosts Community Forum
-
News
$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters
-
News
Do not Use order lifted for Vavenby
-
Breaking News
Where is the water going?
-
News
BCNDP says it will stand up for forest workers
-
Our Town
Back in Time
-
Community
PHOTO: Too much fun
-
News
TNRD adds voice in bid for clarity on fire-department access
-
Entertainment
Sequel continues the story of young pioneers
-
News
Trio acquitted due to what judge deems shoddy police work
-
Breaking News
Evergreen Acres plans 20-unit expansion project
-
Breaking News
Turcotte wins silver at Winter X Games
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Clark’s ‘jobs plan’ spins faster
-
Our Town
SLIDESHOW: Figure-skaters put on show
-
News
VIDEO: BC Muslim Association calls on police, Muslims to be vigilant after Quebec mosque shooting
-
Breaking News
RCMP Report: Pickup goes off highway
-
News
B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban
-
News
Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations
-
News
UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.
-
News
Personal signs, bumper stickers exempt from B.C. election ad law: Supreme Court
-
Business
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
-
Breaking News
UPDATE: New Tim Hortons opens in Clearwater
-
Community
PHOTO: Improving student learning
-
Opinion
Two tales from B.C.’s forests raise questions for Greens
-
Entertainment
Writers' Circle introduces its fifth collected works
-
Business
Credit union bursary is nearly a sure thing
-
Lifestyle
Anti-time changers keep up fight