First baby boy gets quilt

!Dawson Thorbergson receives a baby quilt from Linda Simm of the Clearwater Hospital Auxiliary. - Submitted graphic
  • Clearwater B.C. posted Feb 3, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Dawson Thomas Arlin-Hatcher Thorbergson receives a baby quilt from Linda Simm of the Clearwater Hospital Auxiliary

Record year for agriculture sales and profits.

  • Penticton updated Feb 4, 2017 at 11:24 AM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

Survey seeks feedback, offers prizes

  • Thompson-Nicola Regional District posted Feb 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Thompson-Nicola Regional District is offering a survey to get feedback from residents about garbage and recycling services

SLIDESHOW: CSS Raiders host Kamloops Christian School

  • Clearwater Secondary School B.C. posted Feb 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Clearwater Secondary School team has chance for revenge during playoff game against KCS on Feb. 6

NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax

  • Vancouver BC posted Feb 2, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Earlier, smaller increase with some proceeds spent on emission-reducing infrastructure, John Horgan promises

Imam says speech that was re-tweeted by J.K. Rowling came from his heart

  • posted Feb 5, 2017 at 3:31 PM

Imam: message at funerals came from heart

