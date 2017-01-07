- Home
BC Coroners Service identifies avalanche victim
He was in a group of three people snowmobiling in the Clemina Creek Snowmobiling Area when he was caught in an avalanche on Dec. 30.
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern
Breaking News
Skaters have fun learning new skills
Participants in Raft Mountain Skating Club's programs pose for group photographs
Business
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs
News
VIDEO: Vancouver Island freediver recorded swimming under frozen lake
Echo Lake west of Campbell River was the site of a freedive tolerance training session
Sports
PHOTO: New Year's Day in the outdoors
Snowshoers explore the snowshoe route by the Candle Creek cross-country ski trails
World News
Border agency weighed torture risk before allowing Chinese official's testimony
Torture risk weighed in refugee case
Community
Cold, cough and influenza season has arrived in Interior Health
Opinion
Don't blame Mother Nature for flooding
Breaking News
Barriere resident comes forward to claim $1 million
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
News
Most North Thompson assessments show small increase
Community
Breaking News
Input sought on hobby farm zone changes
Our Town
Back in Time
Our Town
TIS TOON: Where's the yard?
Breaking News
Canadian Geographic makes good choice for Canada's national bird
News
New year, new camping reservation system in B.C.
Breaking News
RCMP Report: Sledder missing from near Avola found safe
Breaking News
Avalanche kills snowmobiler near Valemount
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
Breaking News
Interior Health gives update
Breaking News
BC Coroners Service identifies fire victim
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
News
Off-road vehicle registration program growing
News
UNESCO World Heritage application to go in
News
Vehicle involved in Highway 24 MVA was found to be stolen
News
More students mean more money for school district
News
Asking questions about alternative voting systems
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
Entertainment
PHOTO: Choir sings cantata
Business
Exploring for natural resource opportunities now easier
Lifestyle
Anti-time changers keep up fight