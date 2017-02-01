  • Connect with Us

Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman

!Air ambulance responds to a plane crash at Duncan in January. - Kevin Rothbauer/Cowichan Valley Citizen
  • Nanaimo BC updated Feb 1, 2017 at 1:41 PM

B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment

News

$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters

  • B.C. posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM
The B.C. Government announced an additional $5 million for the BC SPCA Facilities Development and Services Plan

News

Do not Use order lifted for Vavenby

  • Vavenby B.C. updated Jan 31, 2017 at 11:56 AM

Interior Health removed a Do Not Use order on Jan. 25 that had been issued to Vavenby residents

Breaking News

Where is the water going?

  • Clearwater B.C. posted Jan 31, 2017 at 11:00 AM

District of Clearwater continues to use far more water than it should on a per capita basis

Entertainment

Sequel continues the story of young pioneers

  • Avola B.C. updated Jan 31, 2017 at 11:04 AM

Eleanor Deckert says loyal readers have been asking, "What happens next?"

Breaking News

Evergreen Acres plans 20-unit expansion project

  • Clearwater B.C. posted Jan 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM

The new units would be located east of Ed Buck Manor next to Park Drive

Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit due to 'technical irregularity'

  • posted Feb 1, 2017 at 1:35 PM

Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit

