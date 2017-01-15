  • Connect with Us

UPDATE 3: WGSAR helps injured snowmobiler

! - Wells Gray Search and Rescue
  • Avola B.C., Blue River B.C. updated Jan 15, 2017 at 8:54 PM

Heli-rescue team from Vernon helps Wells Gray and Kamloops SAR teams winch injured snowmobiler to safety

RCMP Report: Fire destroys Blackpool trailer

  • Blackpool B.C., Clearwater B.C. updated Jan 15, 2017 at 1:58 PM

The homeowner was home at the time but escaped without any serious injury

Clearwater and district celebrate winter

  • Clearwater B.C. posted Jan 13, 2017 at 5:00 PM

Clearwater Winter Festival starts with a midget tournament this weekend and continues until the Birch Leg cross-country ski event on Feb. 4

PHOTOS: Rabbits practise x-country

  • Candle Creek crosss-country ski trails, Clearwater B.C. posted Jan 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM

A total of 40 youngsters sign up to learn cross-country skiing as Wells Gray Outdoors Club's Rabbits program gets underway

BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches

Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipeline benefits

  • B.C. posted Jan 13, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Deal making with Trans Mountain not over despite this week's B.C. government approval

A timeline of the case of Candace Derksen, Winnipeg teen found dead in 1984

  • posted Jan 16, 2017 at 9:38 AM

A timeline of the Candace Derksen case

Do you think cross-country skiing is too much fun?

