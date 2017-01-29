  • Connect with Us

RCMP Report: Pickup goes off highway

!Volunteers from Clearwater and District Highway Rescue confer with RCMP after a pickup went off Highway 5 near Birch Island early Saturday morning. The vehicle in the middle belongs to passersby who stopped to help the pickup
  • Birch Island B.C., Clearwater B.C. posted Jan 29, 2017 at 2:00 PM

An Alberta driver apparently suffered no serious injuries after his pickup went off Highway 5 near Birch Island early Saturday morning

SLIDESHOW: Figure-skaters put on show

  • North Thompson Sportsplex, Clearwater B.C. posted Jan 29, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Members of Raft Mountain Skating Club put on show at the Sportsplex on Saturday evening as part of Clearwater Winter Festival

B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban

  • B.C. posted Jan 29, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Rabbis, priests and imams urge federal government to issue temporary visas to those stuck in U.S. ports of entry.

Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations

  • Central Okanagan updated Jan 27, 2017 at 3:45 PM

Christy Clark says a federal response to the same issue is "interesting" but her plan makes donations more transparent.

UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.

  • B.C. posted Jan 27, 2017 at 8:00 AM

University of Montreal also removes advertising from Breitbart News

Personal signs, bumper stickers exempt from B.C. election ad law: Supreme Court

  • B.C. posted Jan 26, 2017 at 12:00 PM

High court upholds B.C. election ad law that forces anyone sponsoring a political advertisement during a provincial election to register

About a dozen Quebec nurses suspended for stealing fentanyl over last decade

  • posted Jan 29, 2017 at 2:11 PM

Several Quebec nurses suspended for fentanyl theft

Do you think the legal age for buying cigarettes should be raised to 21?

