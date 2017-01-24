  • Connect with Us

UPDATE: New Tim Hortons opens in Clearwater

!Clearwater residents Lois and Bill Van Damme enjoy coffee at the new Tim Hortons restaurant in Clearwater shortly after it opened on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. - Keith McNeill
  • Clearwater B.C. updated Jan 24, 2017 at 1:34 PM

After several delays and setbacks, a new Tim Hortons restaurant opens in Clearwater near the roundabout on Highway 5

News

One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Statistics Canada says most will live in Vancouver or Abbotsford-Mission

Business

B.C. considers business sales tax relief

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Finance Minister Mike de Jong considers giving up $160 million in provincial sales tax revenue added to business electricity bills

News

B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Tourism officials point to more direct daily flights.

News

VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report

  • B.C. updated Jan 24, 2017 at 4:25 PM

Care providers’ group says seniors need to be kept out of acute care

Breaking News

Fire up the smoker

  • Dutch Lake, Clearwater B.C. posted Jan 24, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Nearly 60 anglers sign up to participate in Clearwater Rotary's annual Ice Man fishing derby

World News

Congressional Republicans prepare to hear from Trump

  • posted Jan 26, 2017 at 5:26 AM

