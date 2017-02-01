- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Our Town
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman
B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment
News
$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters
The B.C. Government announced an additional $5 million for the BC SPCA Facilities Development and Services Plan
News
Do not Use order lifted for Vavenby
Interior Health removed a Do Not Use order on Jan. 25 that had been issued to Vavenby residents
Breaking News
Where is the water going?
District of Clearwater continues to use far more water than it should on a per capita basis
Entertainment
Sequel continues the story of young pioneers
Eleanor Deckert says loyal readers have been asking, "What happens next?"
Breaking News
Evergreen Acres plans 20-unit expansion project
The new units would be located east of Ed Buck Manor next to Park Drive
World News
Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit due to 'technical irregularity'
Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit
-
Breaking News
Turcotte wins silver at Winter X Games
-
Sports
Skins Bonspiel is a success
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Clark’s ‘jobs plan’ spins faster
-
Our Town
SLIDESHOW: Figure-skaters put on show
-
News
VIDEO: BC Muslim Association calls on police, Muslims to be vigilant after Quebec mosque shooting
-
Breaking News
RCMP Report: Pickup goes off highway
-
News
B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban
-
News
Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations
-
News
UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.
-
News
Personal signs, bumper stickers exempt from B.C. election ad law: Supreme Court
-
News
One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036
-
Business
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
-
News
B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016
-
News
VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report
-
Breaking News
UPDATE: New Tim Hortons opens in Clearwater
-
Breaking News
Fire up the smoker
-
Our Town
VALLEY VOICES: McCracken's store was a glimpse into the past
-
Community
PHOTO: Improving student learning
-
News
Diesel spill results in Do Not Consume order for Vavenby water system
-
News
B.C. health minister suggests increasing smoking age to 21
-
Opinion
Two tales from B.C.’s forests raise questions for Greens
-
News
Black Press scholarships help business students
-
News
Jan. 30 video-conference open house on K-9 students reporting
-
News
Kamloops teachers’ union wants two-week spring break retained
-
Community
PHOTO: Competing with Air Cadets
-
News
More teachers being hired in Kamloops-Thompson schools
-
Entertainment
Writers' Circle introduces its fifth collected works
-
Breaking News
RCMP Report: The week of crashing
-
Business
Credit union bursary is nearly a sure thing
-
Lifestyle
Anti-time changers keep up fight