UPDATE: Tests detect no diesel in Vavenby water

  • Vavenby B.C. posted Jan 20, 2017 at 3:00 PM

The water samples used for the tests were taken at the water intake, the stand pipe by the mill, and at the reservoir

B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M

  • B.C. updated Jan 20, 2017 at 2:39 PM

Epic feud lasted 15 years and went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada

B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 19, 2017 at 5:00 PM

BC Liberals keep corporate donations rolling in for election, NDP won't disclose their corporate and union take early

Water warning extended by Thompson-Nicola Regional District

  • North Thompson River B.C., Vavenby B.C. updated Jan 19, 2017 at 12:14 PM

TNRD is advising all people who use water from the North Thompson River south of Avola to check their water supplies

Avalanche Canada issues Special Public Avalanche Warning

  • Revelstoke posted Jan 19, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Avalanche warning covers North Rockies and parts of Cariboo and North Columbia Mountains

914 people die from drug overdoses in B.C. in 2016: coroner's report

  • B.C.  updated Jan 19, 2017 at 10:22 AM

Overdose deaths increased by 80 per cent compared to 2015

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

  • updated Jan 21, 2017 at 5:11 PM

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

Do you think the legal age for buying cigarettes should be raised to 21?

