BC Coroners Service identifies avalanche victim

  • Valemount B.C., Prince George B.C. posted Jan 5, 2017 at 4:00 PM

He was in a group of three people snowmobiling in the Clemina Creek Snowmobiling Area when he was caught in an avalanche on Dec. 30.

New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates

  • B.C. updated Jan 7, 2017 at 9:57 AM

Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern

Skaters have fun learning new skills

  • North Thompson Sportsplex, Clearwater B.C. posted Jan 6, 2017 at 5:00 PM

Participants in Raft Mountain Skating Club's programs pose for group photographs

Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 6, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs

VIDEO: Vancouver Island freediver recorded swimming under frozen lake

  • Campbell River updated Jan 6, 2017 at 9:56 AM

Echo Lake west of Campbell River was the site of a freedive tolerance training session

PHOTO: New Year's Day in the outdoors

  • Clearwater B.C. updated Jan 5, 2017 at 5:09 PM

Snowshoers explore the snowshoe route by the Candle Creek cross-country ski trails

World News

Border agency weighed torture risk before allowing Chinese official's testimony

  • posted Jan 9, 2017 at 2:09 PM

Torture risk weighed in refugee case

