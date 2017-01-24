- Home
UPDATE: New Tim Hortons opens in Clearwater
After several delays and setbacks, a new Tim Hortons restaurant opens in Clearwater near the roundabout on Highway 5
News
One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036
Statistics Canada says most will live in Vancouver or Abbotsford-Mission
Business
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
Finance Minister Mike de Jong considers giving up $160 million in provincial sales tax revenue added to business electricity bills
News
B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016
Tourism officials point to more direct daily flights.
News
VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report
Care providers’ group says seniors need to be kept out of acute care
Breaking News
Fire up the smoker
Nearly 60 anglers sign up to participate in Clearwater Rotary's annual Ice Man fishing derby
World News
Congressional Republicans prepare to hear from Trump
-
Sports
PHOTO: Ski for a toonie
-
Sports
PHOTOS: Peewee powerhouse
-
Our Town
VALLEY VOICES: McCracken's store was a glimpse into the past
-
News
Diesel spill results in Do Not Consume order for Vavenby water system
-
Our Town
Back in Time
-
News
Black Press scholarships help business students
-
News
Jan. 30 video-conference open house on K-9 students reporting
-
Community
Promoting the Winter Festival
-
Entertainment
Writers' Circle introduces its fifth collected works
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Flu fallacies are costing us all
-
News
Death is a medical choice, but not for everyone
-
News
Premier trades expense claims for party salary
-
Breaking News
RCMP Report: The week of crashing
-
Breaking News
UPDATE: Tests detect no diesel in Vavenby water
-
News
B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M
-
News
B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour
-
Breaking News
Water warning extended by Thompson-Nicola Regional District
-
News
Avalanche Canada issues Special Public Avalanche Warning
-
News
914 people die from drug overdoses in B.C. in 2016: coroner's report
-
News
New online registry lets renters screen landlords
-
News
New licence plates announced to showcase B.C. parks
-
News
B.C. health minister suggests increasing smoking age to 21
-
Breaking News
Blue River — Avola representative making new home in 100 Mile
-
Breaking News
Interior Health issues diesel spill advisory
-
Community
January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in Clearwater
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Fake news is all around us
-
News
Thompson region snowpack near average, province says
-
Business
Credit union bursary is nearly a sure thing
-
Entertainment
PHOTO: Choir sings cantata
-
Lifestyle
Anti-time changers keep up fight