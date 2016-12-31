- Home
Avalanche kills snowmobiler near Valemount
SAR personnel determined that the scene was too unstable
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
How well do you know the news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.
Students write Christmas stories
The following are the entries in the Times' Christmas story contest from students in the Grade 4 to Grade 7 division
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
Preliminary numbers have them beating out 2015’s Oliver and Emma
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast
Canadians prepare for polar bear swims
Interior Health gives update
PHOTO: Go Hosers!
-
BC Coroners Service identifies fire victim
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
-
Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
PHOTO: Fun in the snow
PHOTO: Skating with Santa
Off-road vehicle registration program growing
UNESCO World Heritage application to go in
Vehicle involved in Highway 24 MVA was found to be stolen
The technological megashifts reshaping our world
More students mean more money for school district
Public health alert should be kept in perspective
Asking questions about alternative voting systems
PHOTO: Visitor from Manchuria
PHOTOS: Shinny hockey on Dutch Lake
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
A million dollar Christmas gift
George Michael dead at age 53
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
The mysterious 560-km trek of Pharfalla the cat
Hepatitis A case prompts public health alert in Clearwater area
Wanted man believed in Clearwater area
A prize for helping others
Biologist lays out plan to control invasive yellow flag iris
PHOTO: Choir sings cantata
Exploring for natural resource opportunities now easier
Anti-time changers keep up fight